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Man ordered to pay NHK fee for over 10 years after claiming ‘right not to watch' broadcaster

2 Comments
NAGOYA

A 71-year-old man from Nagoya who has refused to pay NHK subscription fees for over 10 years after his request to cancel his subscription contract was refused has been ordered by the Nagoya District Court to pay the full amount of approximately 270,000 yen.

According to the court ruling on Tuesday, in 2014, Ikuo Kanbe said he became distrustful of NHK's reporting stance and then-chairman Katsuto Momii's statements such as "We cannot say left when the government says right," and stopped watching NHK,” Sankei Shimbun reported.

Kanbe kept his television to watch commercial broadcasters, and his request to cancel the contract was not granted. He stopped the automatic bank withdrawal and has not made any payments since April 2014.

Kanbe filed an objection with the court in June 2024 after receiving a demand from NHK. He argued that the system forcing people to sign subscription contracts violates the Constitution.

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2 Comments
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The real trick is to never enter that contract in the first place.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Never pay!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

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