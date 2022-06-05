Man saves woman in her 90s after she falls onto train tracks a minute before train’s arrival

A man rescued a woman in her 90s who fell off the platform onto train tracks about one minute before a train arrived in Musashino, Tokyo, on Saturday.
According to JR officials, the incident occurred at Kichijoji Station at around 2 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said the elderly woman was walking along the edge of the platform when she lost her balance and fell onto the tracks.
A man in his 40s immediately jumped onto the tracks and moved the woman to a safe space underneath the platform. A train arrived about one minute later.
The man was not injured and the woman suffered minor injuries to her face, JR officials said.© Japan Today
Reckless
Well done! Bravo!
tamanegi
Well done sir!
Newgirlintown
Well done that man! (He more than likely won’t read this.)