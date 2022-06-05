Man saves woman in her 90s after she falls onto train tracks a minute before train’s arrival

A man rescued a woman in her 90s who fell off the platform onto train tracks about one minute before a train arrived in Musashino, Tokyo, on Saturday.

According to JR officials, the incident occurred at Kichijoji Station at around 2 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Witnesses said the elderly woman was walking along the edge of the platform when she lost her balance and fell onto the tracks.

A man in his 40s immediately jumped onto the tracks and moved the woman to a safe space underneath the platform. A train arrived about one minute later.

The man was not injured and the woman suffered minor injuries to her face, JR officials said.

