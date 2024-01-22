Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
national

Man stabs himself at Hachiko Square in Tokyo’s Shibuya district

TOKYO

A man stabbed himself in the thigh with a knife at Hachiko Square, which is adjacent to JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo, on Sunday.

Police said they received an emergency call at around 3:20 p.m., in which the caller said a man had stabbed himself, Kyodo News reported. The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said he used a folding knife to stab his right thigh in the area known for the popular Hachiko dog statue. Police temporarily cordoned off the area after the commotion.

