Man sues Osaka city over anti-hate speech ordinance

A man who had posted a video of a rally against Korean residents on the internet sued the Osaka municipal authority Monday arguing the city's anti-hate speech ordinance to deter racist propaganda violates freedom of speech.

The plaintiff, whose handle name in an internet video posting site has been made public by the city government in line with the ordinance, filed the lawsuit with the Osaka District Court against Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura, demanding the local government not publicize his name even if the city comes to know it.

The Osaka city ordinance was fully enforced in July 2016 as the first local ordinance in Japan to set concrete procedures to prevent hate speech.

The ordinance enables the city to disclose on its website the names of groups or individuals engaging in hate speech.

The municipal government has so far recognized four online videos as expressions of hate speech and publicized their handle names. It has not made public the real names of video posters because video posting site operators did not agree to disclose them.

The man in his 40s posted the video of a rally conducted in Osaka in February 2013. The city recognized the video as a hate speech in June 2017, according to his written petition filed with the court.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff argues that the video has an aspect of political insistence in relation to Japan-South Korean diplomacy and that publicizing the names of video posters infringes on the freedom of speech under Japan's Constitution and privacy.

The city government declined to comment, saying it has not received the written petition.

Osaka city has designated videos as hate speech for showing footage of rallies against Korean residents of Japan under the ordinance. The videos showed people making various bigoted remarks against the ethnic minority.

At the national level, a law to deter hate speech passed parliament in May 2016 and took effect the following month.

In the period from June 3, 2016, when the legislation took effect, through the end of April 2017, police across Japan detected 35 demonstrations involving hate speech, compared with 61 in the same period the year before, according to the National Police Agency.

© KYODO