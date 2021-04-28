Man, teenage girl found dead in hotel room in suspected joint suicide

A man in his 40s and a teenage girl were found dead in the bathroom of a hotel in Tajiri, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found in the bathroom by a female employee of the hotel at around 5:15 p.m., and she called 119, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the two were declared dead at the scene.

Police said they found traces of charcoal briquettes and a portable stove in the bathroom, adding that the bathroom door had been sealed with tape.

Both bodies were fully clothed and lying on the bathroom floor. Police said there were no external signs of injury on either body.

© Japan Today