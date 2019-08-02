Man who lost wife, daughter in car crash conducts petition against driver

A man (R) who lost his wife and daughter in a car crash in central Tokyo in April collects signatures Saturday in a park near the site of the accident for a petition calling for the 88-year-old driver responsible to be punished.

A man who lost his wife and daughter in a car crash in central Tokyo in April collected signatures in a park near the site of the accident on Saturday for a petition calling for the 88-year-old driver responsible to be punished.

The 32-year-old man, who does not wish his name to be disclosed, said he had already received around 50,000 signatures by mail, which he plans to submit to the Tokyo District Court after continuing his petition drive through late August.

"I believe having (the driver) face the punishment he deserves will lead to the prevention of similar accidents," he said.

The car driven by Kozo Iizuka, the former head of the Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, plowed into pedestrians in the Ikebukuro district on April 19, killing a 3-year-old girl and her mother, and injuring nine.

Iizuka, who was seen walking with a cane before the accident, claimed the brake did not work when his car started to accelerate even though the police found no mechanical problems with the vehicle.

The police have been under fire for questioning Iizuka voluntarily without arresting him. The accident prompted renewed concern about elderly motorists amid the graying of Japan's population.

