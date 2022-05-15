Man who mistakenly received entire town’s COVID-19 relief money vanishes

Last month we reported on the curious case of one man receiving 46.3 million yen in 100,000-yen COVID-19 relief payments intended for 463 households in the town of Abu, Yamaguchi Prefecture. At the time, the mayor apologized for the clerical error that led to the mistake and was pursuing ways to get the money back, but quite a lot has happened since then.
First, details about how the error occurred have come to light. The town compiled a list of all the applicants for the money and put all of their account information on a floppy disk to send to the bank in order to execute the transfers. Before you go scoffing at them for using such storage tech, that part actually went off without a hitch.
The problem was that in tandem with the floppy disk, the town’s transfer order was also sent to the bank online. It was there that the man in question’s account was at the top of the list, but was apparently formatted in such an erroneous way that the bank mistook it for a sort of proxy that all the money should go to first and then be filtered into the proper accounts.
When the man noticed the windfall in his account on April 8, he seemed to have had one of those angel-devil-shoulder moments and the devil quickly won. Bit by bit he began moving amounts of about 600,000 yen every day for about two weeks to avoid detection. Meanwhile, the town realized what they had done and began looking for the money. When they found out where it went, they immediately tried to get in touch with the man but had a hard time.
After they finally caught up with him on 21 April, the man informed them that the money was gone from his account and that “It cannot be undone any more. I will not run. I will pay for my crime.”
This left officials in an awkward position legally, since they technically gave him the money through an error and it wasn’t exactly stealing in the crystal-clear sense of the crime. They consulted lawyers and law enforcement, and on May 12 finally took action by filing a lawsuit against the man, demanding 51.16 million yen made up of the amount he took plus legal fees.
There was just one problem… He was already long gone.
In the time it took the town to take legal action against the man, he cleaned out his bank account, quit his job, abandoned his home, and went on the lam. It turned out he wasn’t living there long anyway, having only moved to Abu in October of 2020 through their Vacant House Bank program. These types of programs help owners of vacant homes in rural areas rent them out, while also attracting younger people to repopulate these areas through tax breaks.
▼ A news report showing the man’s house
Reporters spoke to the owner of the home who described the 24-year-old man as “a good boy, young and handsome.” The landlord also said that he had received rent for the month of May, but is unsure if it will continue after that.
Needless to say, a real circus is ballooning from this clerical error and readers of the news are both amazed and ashamed by what has transpired so far.
“He’s very slippery.”
“This is a sad story.”
“The officials gave him enough time to make his escape. That’s for sure.”
“If he was in his 70s I could understand making a run for it. But at 24, that money isn’t going to last.”
“There’s something very wrong with the system if this can happen.”
“When that money runs out, he’s still going to be a fugitive.”
“There are so many cameras out there these days, I don’t think he can get away with it.”
It does seem like the odds are very much stacked against this person. If the police can track individuals in a crowd of thousands using surveillance cameras, he would probably have to adopt a survivalist lifestyle in the wilderness to stay off their radar, which would ironically make all that money rather useless.
On the other hand, he still isn’t technically being charged with a crime, so maybe the police won’t go looking for him. According to a lawyer interviewed by Nikkan Gendai, the lawsuit will go forward in his absence and is pretty much guaranteed to go in the town’s favor. However, after 10 years the order to pay damages will become invalid, and essentially he will have gotten away with it if things remain the way they are.
Sources: Asahi Shimbun, KRY, FNN Prime Online, Nikkan Sports, Nikkan Gendai, Hachima Kiko, Itai News
socrateos
He will be found.
obladi
46 million JPY sounds like a lot, but it will be gone within a year, I guess, and then he's going to have to work like the rest of us.
Mr Kipling
I wish the article would state the grounds on which the law suit was made. He doesn't seem to have broken any criminal laws. They gave him the money.
I see a movie in the making.
Mark
Adding a 4,860,000JPY on top in legal fees probably pushed him over the edge. either way this was a mistake and it was the chance of a life time for a 24 years old, what he did was not smart at all and so what the city and the bank did too.
Hiro
I admire his guts to risk his future for such a small amount. Wait till his face is plaster all over the nation. He won't able to hide very long.
One thing is for sure. We won't ever see that cash back again. He will either spend it or give it to the people closes to him. Even if he is caught, he will never cough it up. Thinking he could still enjoy it after a few months in prison. The authorities can't really do much except that.
Rain Man
This is hilarious.
dagon
This left officials in an awkward position legally, since they technically gave him the money through an error and it wasn’t exactly stealing in the crystal-clear sense of the crime.
Finders keepers.
It would be better to investigate the many rentiers and business owners who pocketed stimulus cash throughout the various states of emergency while restructuring, firing most staff and using the perod to recapitalize their businesses.
Leave it to the Japanese authorities to target the small change.
LDTM
I haven’t laughed so hard in months!
Antiquesaving
Yes I will scoff at this because of the following and I cannot understand why the reporter didn't figure it out!
So the problem is the floppy disk and the fact the bank employees are living in the technological past that when the more modern part is brought up, they have no idea how it works and mess it up.
But I have a problem with the "official" version here.
If the
then isn't that the bank's error and the bank is responsible to return the funds?
If I give my bank the correct information and they put in the incorrect information, it is their responsibility.
But I suspect that the online information was also incorrect and the bank was incorrect both at the same time, which leads me to believe neither the city nor the bank understand modern technology.
The Avenger
His name, picture and address:
https://tokyophotogenicteam.com/taguchi-shou/
dbsaiya
This story starts off with a floppy disk and goes downhill from there. Can't make this up, haha! Run Foresst, run!
Meiyouwenti
It wasn’t the guy’s fault that the money had been deposited into his bank account by mistake. But it was clear to him that he was not entitled to the lump sum. He had an obligation to return the money to its rightful owners but instead he made off with it. This constitutes theft or fraud by forbearance. The guy is a criminal.
MarkX
I agree the bank is also complicit in this and should make restitution. But this dude knew what he was doing was wrong. Otherwise he would have taken the whole amount out at one time. But he has careful to take small amounts not to attract attention. Just give the money back, no fees or penalties and let bygones be bygones.
Yubaru
Like I said before, there is a hell of a lot more to this story, and I will bet there is even more being kept from the public to keep the embarrassment level for the town officials, down to a minimum!
How in the hell did the town rack up ￥4,860,000 in "legal" fees in such a short time?
ian
So why didn't they do that? The man took more than 2 weeks to transfer the money.
Very irresponsible of the govt staff who handled the transfer, didn't check the transaction/s to make sure every recipient received the money.
Mocheake
Wait, I always read how people are so honest in this country and these sort of things only happen in the West and everything lost gets returned, blah blah blah. Guess not. It's OK to have a good laugh because he's a Nihonjin, but had this guy been of a different ethnicity, you know it would be a whole different story.
Yubaru
Which would also mean that the bank is responsible, as they can not, by law, transfer money into accounts unless the information matches exactly. I know, a local bank did it to me, and that is the reason they gave me for it!
Yubaru
Reread the end of the article. He wont go to prison as he has not been charged with any crime, and the police may not even get involved with searching for him either, as no crime was committed, "technically" or otherwise.