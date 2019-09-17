Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man with HIV awarded damages after being denied hospital job

SAPPORO

A court on Tuesday ordered a hospital operator in northern Japan to pay 1.65 million yen damages to a man, after it refused to employ him last year for failing to report his HIV infection.

The Sapporo District Court ruled the Hokkaido man, in his 30s, did not need to report the infection, and that the decision by the social welfare corporation based in the city was illegal.

"The risk of infection (to others) is marginal to the point it can be ignored, and there was no need for the man to report his infection," said Presiding Judge Takaaki Muto in handing down the ruling.

According to the lawsuit, the man did not reveal his infection when applying for a hospital job in December 2017. He was then due to be employed as a social worker at a medical institution run by the entity from February 2018.

But the hospital withdrew the job offer in January last year once learning of his infection from medical records.

After the hospital blamed him for making a false statement, the man submitted a diagnosis to it saying there is no risk of him infecting others in the workplace, but he was still denied the job.

Ruling the hospital illegally consulted medical records, Muto said the institution "was liable for fanning discrimination and prejudice against those infected with HIV."

The man had sought 3.3 million yen in damages, claiming there was no need to report his infection and that it was illegal to withdraw a job offer when he was taking medication that had fully removed the risk of him infecting others.

State guidelines in Japan ban discriminatory treatment at work based on an HIV infection.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

A hospital of all places should know the risks that involved, and it's not like the guy was a surgeon!

I am glad they are being forced to pay this guy, they made a choice to stay ignorant!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

1.65 million yen is a paltry sum and will not serve as a deterrent to discrimination. Japan, yet again, lags the developed world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But the hospital withdrew the job offer in January last year once learning of his infection from medical records.

I am a bit confused here on this, every single job I have ever had here in Japan had a requirement for me to take a physical, prior to being accepted for the positions.

I am REALLY curious to know what the motivation for "checking" his medical records was about here, as they could have easily found out about his HIV.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder how they established the risk was marginal. If the guy ever got upset with colleagues or bosses whilst at work, it's a no brainer the risk will be inappropriately high.

Sure you shouldn't discriminate, but I would have thought the hospital is purely managing risk vectors here. You wouldn't let an addict have access to drugs in hospital, why is this vector different?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

