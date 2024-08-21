Man, woman found dead after apparently jumping from apartment building in Tokyo

A man and a woman in their 20s were found dead Tuesday night after they apparently jumped from an apartment building in Tokyo.

The bodies were found at around 8:25 p.m. on the grounds of a 12-story apartment building in Shinjuku Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said both were were confirmed dead at the scene.

Shoes and bags belonging to the two were found on the outside stairs between the 12th and 11th floors.

A note that appears to have been written by the man was found in one of the bags, but police did not disclose its contents.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today