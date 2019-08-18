Man, woman found dead in hotel toilet in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of a man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s have been found in a Tokyo love hotel toilet in an apparent joint suicide, police said Sunday.

According to police, the couple were found in a state of a state of cardio-respiratory arrest in a room on the seventh floor of the Hotel Dulce in Oji, Kita Ward, at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The couple, who were naked, were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said coal briquettes were also found in the toilet, indicating the couple likely committed suicide.

A hotel employee called 110 after finding the couple unconscious in the room’s toilet.

