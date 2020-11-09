Man, woman jump to their deaths from Tokyo apartment building

A man and a woman jumped to their deaths from an 18-floor apartment building in Tokyo on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at a municipal apartment block in Sumida Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called police and said two bodies were lying on the ground outside the building.

The two were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said they were aged in their late 20s to early 40s.

Police said two pairs of shoes were found in the stairwell on the 18th floor of the building.

