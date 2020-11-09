Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Man, woman jump to their deaths from Tokyo apartment building

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man and a woman jumped to their deaths from an 18-floor apartment building in Tokyo on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at a municipal apartment block in Sumida Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby called police and said two bodies were lying on the ground outside the building.

The two were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said they were aged in their late 20s to early 40s. 

Police said two pairs of shoes were found in the stairwell on the 18th floor of the building.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sad news but yet more to come.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog