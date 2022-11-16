Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mandarake used bookstore branches banned from selling adult entertainment items for 180 days

4 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

Mandarake is best known for its used manga and anime art books, but really the chain has a massive selection of secondhand pop culture merchandise and entertainment media, including CDs, board games, toys, and magazines. They sell just about anything, and that all-encompassing inventory policy has landed Mandarake in trouble with the law.

Mandarake also deals in back issues of binibon, pornographic magazines wrapped in obscuring vinyl covers. In 2021 and 2022 Mandarake was found to have sold six books containing “obscene material,” the sale of which is prohibited by law, and in May the Tokyo Metropolitan Police filed indictments against the president of Mandrake as well as four other employees.

The exact nature of the material isn’t being disclosed in public reports, but at the time of the indictments Mandarake put out a statement of apology, adding that “at the time of their original publication, these [binibon] were not illegal.”

The six books were sold for a total of approximately 74,000 yen at two Tokyo Mandarake branches, one in Shibuya Ward and the other in Nakano Ward. After deliberating on the matter, the Tokyo Metropolitan Public Safety Commission has handed down bans to both stores that prohibit them from selling “adult entertainment items” for 180 days, starting on November 18 and continuing until May 16. Mandarake’s president and the other indicted employees will not be individually charged with any crimes, though, and the company says it does not plan to appeal the Public Safety Commission’s decision.

Sources: TBS News Dig, Livedoor News, Jin, Oricon News, Nikkan Sports

4 Comments
Still a horrific amount of child pornography floating around on the backshelves of these joints. Sure its hard to go through every single item in a giant store, but its worth it if you can locate and destroy these gross artifacts.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Recently there has been a YouTube Anime AD where the couple are kissing then having sex with legs up in the air and the girl is saying I am coming in Japanese ( Iku Iku ) Just watch you tube and this AD will come at some point. If this is NOT disturbing then I don't know what is when you and your kids are watching YouTube and this AD. appears.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Just watch you tube and this AD will come at some point.

I watch YouTube for hours every day, and see many ads in Japanese, but haven't seen this one. I am pretty sure they tailor the ads to your target demographic and/or viewing history.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Still wondering how these kind of issues are decided, things are obscene or not according to completely arbitrary standards that are contradictory between them, stores can sell dirty magazines/dvds/books/etc. because they are not obscene thanks to the magic of mosaic, but if they sell it to minors then the magic disappears and the goods become obscene again and it is a crime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

