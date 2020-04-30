Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus

Under Japan’s coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks and crowd into grocery stores with scant regard for social distancing.
On Wednesday, the first day of the Golden Week holidays that run through May 5, Tokyo's leafy Shiba Park was packed with families with small children, day camping in tents.
The lure of heading out for Golden Week holidays is testing the public's will to unite against a common enemy as health workers warn rising coronavirus cases are overwhelming the medical system in some places. Experts say a sense of urgency is missing, thanks to mixed messaging from the government and a lack of incentives to stay home.
In distant, tropical Okinawa, locals have resorted to posting social media appeals to tourists not to visit, “to protect our grannies and grandpas.”
“Please cancel your trip to Okinawa and wait until we can welcome you,” Okinawan Gov Denny Tamaki tweeted. “Unfortunately Okinawa can provide no hospitality and our medical systems, including on remote islands, are in a state of emergency.”
In this country driven by conformity and consensus, the pandemic is pitting those willing to follow the rules against a sizable minority who are resisting the calls to stay home.
To get better compliance, the government needs stronger messaging, said Naoya Sekiya, a University of Tokyo professor and expert of social psychology and risk communications.
A tougher lockdown would also help.
While the halfhearted adherence to the calls to stay home has dismayed Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, none of those spurning the advice are breaking the law. Legally, the state of emergency can only involve requests for compliance. Violators face no penalties. There are few incentives to close shops.
The main message has been economy first, safety second: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has insisted Japan will not adopt European-style hard lockdowns that would paralyze the economy. His economy minister heads the government’s coronavirus task force meetings.
“The message coming from the government is rather mild, apparently trying to convey the need to stay home while prioritizing the economy,” Sekiya said. Since people lack a shared sense of crisis, instead of staying home they're hoping for the best and assuming they won’t get infected, he said.
Three-quarters of people responding to a recent survey by the Asahi newspaper said they are going out less than usual. But just over half felt they could comply with Abe's call to reduce their social interactions by 80%.
People of all ages are shrugging off the stay-at-home request. The popular “scramble” intersection in downtown Tokyo's Shibuya looked uncrowded, but eateries and pubs on backstreets were still busy. In the western suburb of Kichijoji, narrow shopping streets were jammed during the weekend with families strolling and heading to lunch. Pachinko pinball parlors have drawn ire for staying open despite name-and-shame announcements and other pressure to close. Bars and restaurants are ignoring a requested 8 p.m. closing time.
“It's ridiculous," said an 80-year-old man drinking Wednesday at a downtown bar. “What am I supposed to do at home? I'd only be watching TV."
Officials are trying to fight back. In Kichijoji, they patrolled shopping arcades carrying banners saying “Please, do not go out.” Local mayors appealed to the government to close the crowded Shonan beach, popular with surfers and families, south of Tokyo. Some prefectures have set up border checkpoints to spot non-local license plates.
“It seems not everyone shares the sense of crisis,” said Kazunobu Nishikawa, a disaster prevention official in Musashino city, which oversees Kichijoji. “Many people understand the risks of this infectious disease,” he said, but “others seem to think COVID-19 is nothing more than a common cold and don’t care as long as they don’t catch it.”
Abe declared the state of emergency on April 7, as virus cases surged. It initially covered only Tokyo and six other areas but later expanded to include the whole country.
Abe did not ask non-essential businesses to close. But Koike, the Tokyo governor, fought and prevailed in requesting that schools, movie theaters, athletic clubs, hostess bars and other such businesses in the city be asked to close. Most restaurants and pubs still can operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and grocery and convenience stores and public transport remain open as usual.
The government has rolled out an unprecedentedly huge economic package of 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) that included loans for small businesses and other coronavirus measures. Responding to criticism he was neglecting individuals and families in dire need of cash to survive, Abe belatedly announced cash payouts of 100,000 yen each to all residents of Japan.
Survey data show the 80% social distancing target has roughly been met during weekends, with the numbers of nightlife goers and commuters noticeably lower. But parks and popular outdoor spots in Japan's densely crowded cities are still bustling with people, said Hiroshi Nishiura, a Hokkaido University professor and expert of epidemiological analysis.
Tokyo reported 47 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday, with the total across the nation just over 14,000, though limited testing means the number of infections is likely much higher.
Call center employee Mayumi Shibata is among the many Japanese who cannot fully work from home, partly because much paperwork in this modern nation is still not computerized and most documents must be stamped in person using ink seals.
“I will commute as long as I can keep my job,” Shibata said while standing outside the busy downtown Shinagawa train station one recent morning.
With the trains slightly less crowded, conditions for commuting are better, and she tries to take her lunch break outside, if it's not raining, to get some fresh air. "I'm trying not to get infected," she said.
cracaphat
Easy to "defy" when there are no penalties.Long holiday,good weather, nowhere to go, death toll soaring. Infections out of control. Why stay home?
longtimenosee
It seems like the vast majority of people are social distancing. Unfortunately, photos like these send a message that it's OK to go out.
Dr. Theopolis
“It's ridiculous," said an 80-year-old man drinking Wednesday at a downtown bar. “What am I supposed to do at home? I'd only be watching TV."
RIP old timer!
Yubaru
Yup, could have told you! Once again, bad stuff only happens to other people! It's NEVER their fault!
Japan is truly showing it's true colors to the world during this pandemic!
Lovecrafting
That's exactly how Europe and the US took it in the first place: it's just a cold. And some still believe so.
Feels like as long as the virus doesn't turn you into a zombie people won't care much.
Yubaru
How easy to make such a comment "vast majority" ........
Taro
Lack of legislation and worse still lack of willingness by the government to create new stricter laws that the police can legally enforce. Show me “sand the floor!” or Japan is getting into the top 10 ranking of the table that no-one wants to win.
klausdorth
The article said it already: Economy first, people second (or maybe "who cares"?).
I'm afraid that after Golden Week those COVID 19 cases will exceed anything we have seen so far.
half-hearted jumper
The opposite is true, as well. We all only have anecdotal evidence.
My experience is in support of the "vast majority". Unfortunately, even if that's true (and I really have no idea as far as the general populace), it's only going to take a sizable minority to screw this up entirely.
Dr Tyrell
Intelligent people know that the normal FLU actually kills more patients and we've never destroyed the world over it. It is vital that we continue to push for the world as we know it.
Yubaru
Guess these folks dont take their own advice either! Not to mention it's already a week old picture!
savethegaijin
It's ridiculous," said an 80-year-old man drinking Wednesday at a downtown bar. “What am I supposed to do at home? I'd only be watching TV.
63 days. I've been sequestered at home for 63 bloody days while this selfish old man drinks freely and bemoans having to spend any time at all at home for the safety of others.
I've long lost my patience with these people. Unfortunately I will be coming out of this pandemic a much less kind and forgiving person.
Whatever happens to him because of his egocentric actions is well deserved.
Thunderbird2
For a country so paranoid about passing on things like the cold and wearing masks it's strange that people are not following instructions to stay at home and keep safe.
I've been in lockdown since the middle of March (we were sent home and instructed to take our work laptops with us so we could work from home) and it's not a lot of fun. Working from home is tedious and frustrating, but as we're always being told: it saves lives and helps the NHS.
Come on Japan... you know the right thing to do.
DenTok2009
Stay Home - なにそれ、英語読めない
ステイホーム - ウ~ンだけどちょっと家にいても退屈だ
thepersoniamnow
No vaccine = no choice.
I am staying in and social distancing, but it can’t go on forever.
Perhaps the elderly and sick should be protected very well, and others go back to regular life.
AgentX
OK.. where is this massive spike in deaths in Japan?
If the populace in Japan hasn't been observing the lockdown, as everyone continually points out on this forum, why haven't we reached the massive spike in deaths that was forecasted a few months ago? How many were they talking again?
I wonder if those same people are truly considering the massive economic damage this is causing, or just looking to confirm their own bias...
Time to change your tune, people.
thepersoniamnow
I think that for a very very crowded country of 120 mill, Japan has done pretty good.
Most people are being more careful and thats the most you can do.
AgentX
Great idea. This is what has been done with low-threat pandemics since the dawn of time. 99%, people... NINETY NINE PERCENT!
thepersoniamnow
Stay in for 3 weeks....then go out and infections jump up, then what? Go back in again? Ridiculous
Fighto!
@ Dr Tyrell. Intelligent people actually know that seasonal 'flu has never completely overwhelmed the health system and hospitals of the most advanced nations on earth, in the space of 2-3 weeks, as Covid-19 has done, and is doing.
"Dr" Tyrell and others who wont take this seriously - get the message. Stay home, save lives.
shogun36
The photo for the article has several men telling people to stay at home and practice social distancing, yet none of them are at home or social distancing at all.
That’s Japan, one big contradiction.