Many Taiwanese think Japan would aid Taiwan if China attacks: poll

TAIPEI

Many Taiwanese believe that Japan would come to Taiwan's aid militarily if China invades the self-ruled island, a survey shows.

The survey published this week by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed that 58 percent of the people polled said they think it possible that Japan would dispatch troops for Taiwan's defense, while 35 percent of the respondents said they did not think so.

The poll also showed that 65 percent of the respondents believed the United States would come to Taiwan's aid militarily should China invade, while 28.5 percent felt it would not.

In the survey, 64.3 percent of the respondents disagreed that China would one day invade, while 28.1 percent agreed. The figure for those who said China could invade Taiwan was more than double that of the previous survey.

The overseas activities of Japan's Self-Defense Forces are strictly limited under the country's war-renouncing postwar Constitution.

Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since they split as a result of a civil war in 1949. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification by force if necessary. Their relationship has deteriorated during President Tsai Ing-wen's tenure, which began in May 2016.

The survey, conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviewing with a random sample of 1,075 adults from around the island, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence interval.

7 Comments
If the U.S. intervenes, then Japan will basically have to follow suit, but only in regards to logistics.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

90 percent of Americans do not know where Taiwan is, only the US Congress can declare on China, just like they did Japan

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The US will support Taiwan in a faceoff with China. This is bipartisan. Japan will assist but limiting to support, logistics, supplies, humanitarian, etc. However, if China chooses to engage in combat and US forces come under attack, Japan will assist the US under Collective Defense. Japan has an ability to reinterpret it's constitutional constraints to match the circumstances, and there are very few people in Japan who do not believe that if China takes Taiwan, Okinawa is next. They probably aren't wrong. Even if they were, China controlling Taiwan and the sea routes that supply Japan would be the equivalent of having their neck in China's grip.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Japan would aid Taiwan? Don't bank on it!

Look what happened to the Japanese Embassy Staff in Kabul, they were abandoned and the Brits had to evacuate them.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

And they are right.

Japan, the US, AUKUS and QUAD have your back, Taiwan.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

What people believe or what people think will happen with the China Taiwan issue and USA and Japan's involvement is speculation.

The simple fact that not everyone has had the opportunity to voice their opinion or belief.

And Google is definitely not correct about everything.

Can't do a 5 minute search on Google and automatically become an authority on any subject that comes to mind.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The key word here is "think" but when it comes to crunch time, we'll see.

All in all, let's never hope for a war of any sort please.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes, of course, that’s a simple must, otherwise they short after would become the next occupied.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

