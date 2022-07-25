Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Yamaguchi

Local authorities in Yamaguchi city said Monday they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.
Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.
But a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites.
"All of Yamaguchi city is surrounded by mountains and it's not rare to see monkeys," a city official from the agricultural department told AFP, declining to give her name. "But it's rare to see this many attacks in a short period of time."
The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquilizer guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates.
"Initially only children and women were attacked. Recently elderly people and adult men have been targeted too," the official said.
The city isn't even sure if the attacks are the work of multiple monkeys or a single aggressive individual. The intruders have in some cases entered by sliding open screen doors, or entering through windows.
City officials and police have been patrolling the area since the first attacks around July 8, but have yet to snare any monkeys.
The story has made headlines in Japan in recent weeks, with local residents reporting regular invasions.
"I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down," one local father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily. "Then I saw a monkey hunching over my child."© 2022 AFP
Cricky
children and women not a problem but Adult Men? That’s just a step too far. You can not disrespect a Male.
CaptDingleheimer
In the rural US, while we don't have monkeys, we have an unspoken plan of action for dealing with problem wildlife (protected or otherwise). It's called the '3 SH's': Shoot, shovel, and shut up.
Elvis is here
Imagine if they make their way to the Osaka entertain district!!!!
theFu
Macaques are smart. I had a few get into my 6th floor room because I left the window open 1 afternoon. They took some very cheap sunglasses and a ugly hat, but nothing expensive. The entire room was in disarray from their visit.
I've had a run in with Macaques at a temple - they are all friendly and cute - until they aren't.
bass4funk
Lol, so true.
Bronco
Monkeys are very perceptive.
They notice that something has changed in humans recently.
Meiyouwenti
Now that monkey pox has arrived in Japan, I hope these monkeys won’t contract the disease and spread it to humans.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
People are generating a phobia about monkeys because of the monkeypox virus ?
Hiro
if they can't find the culprit, it is possible a parent manage to kill it and secretly buried it without telling the authorities. I know i would.
Yrral
A monkey is almost 5 times stronger than an human
Eastman
this happens all the time...
The Avenger
Monkey business