Masks are everywhere in Asia, but have they helped?

The use of face masks in Asia during the coronavirus outbreak has been far more widespread than in the West, where governments have urged people to reserve supplies for frontline medical staff, so have they helped limit infections?
Experts agree that the ordinary surgical masks commonly worn in parts of Asia during cold and hay fever seasons are not a foolproof way to prevent coronavirus infection.
But people infected with the virus are advised to wear them to stop the spread to others, and there is evidence that transmission can happen before a person knows they are sick. That has bolstered the argument of mask supporters who believe they can help limit the outbreak.
In parts of Asia, mask-wearing has been a key response to the outbreak, with Japan's government each household would get two reusable cloth versions, and Hong Kongers not only wearing them but sending them to relatives abroad.
Keiji Fukuda, director and clinical professor at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health, said people in the city see wearing a mask "as a way that the individual is trying to protect both the larger society as well as the self".
"But where I grew up, in the U.S., wearing masks is seen by some, if not many, as a personal infringement -– an unwanted imposed obligation," he told AFP.
The use of masks in parts of Asia with relatively low numbers of infections and deaths from the virus, including Japan and Hong Kong, has led some to theorize mask-wearing is making the difference.
But experts are skeptical.
Ben Cowling, a professor at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health, instead credits a range of public health measures implemented in these countries.
These include "identifying cases and isolating them, tracing and quarantining their contacts, and also implementing social distancing in the community," he told AFP.
And Fukuda too cautioned against thinking of mask-wearing "as a magic X-factor".
"Some places like Singapore have generally done very well without strongly emphasizing masks," he noted.
He attributes the smaller outbreaks to measures including contact tracing, good coordination, social distancing "and a general public that has been quite worried from the start and willing to work with health authorities. It's the entire package that is important."
The World Health Organization's position remains that mask-wearing for the general public is not advised, emphasizing a global shortage of masks and the desperate need to route available supplies to frontline health workers.
And some experts warn mask-wearing can backfire, even where supplies are plentiful.
"Masks may give people a false sense of security," said Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.
Advocating mask usage, he fears, could also embolden people who are reluctant to adhere to social distancing measures.
"I can envisage a situation where people who are infected and therefore shedding virus, think their mask gives them license to go out to public places or to work," he told AFP.
"We all know people who think nothing of bringing colds into work to share with everyone -- it will be the same for coronavirus."
Despite the lack of strong evidence, there are signs that officials in the West are moving towards encouraging mask use.
Austria and Slovenia among others have already mandated their use, and top U.S. scientist Anthony Fauci said this week that when supply is stable, mask-wearing recommendations may be broadened to help prevent infected people from spreading the virus.
"One of the best ways to do that is with a mask," he told CNN.
Cowling said additional research was needed to guide policy on what kinds of masks were useful and how they should be utilized, but that increased mask usage might be worthwhile.
"I think countries are looking at every possible measure to slow down transmission, so that even if a measure like face masks could only reduce transmission by a small amount, it might still be worth doing."© 2020 AFP
smithinjapan
Masks actually make things worse, absolutely. Not only does it give the users a sense of false confidence, who still touch things and rub their eyes, it can actually LEAD to spread in other ways as well if a person wearing one constantly takes it off and puts it back on (grabbing the middle, where the moisture is concentrated), constantly adjusting it, etc. Now, don't get me wrong, I believe they are helpful for pollen allergies, and helpful in avoiding spread from people who are symptomatic (as long as they don't do the aforementioned), but for preventing... sorry, people.
Jonathan Prin
Of course it can helps, although some persons wear them in a way with no effectiveness.
In the West, there are just not enough to guarantee some for the medical staff, so no ad about it ! Yet.
And costly in the long run.
I heard that washable masks were useless because then the width between fibers was necessarily far over the distance needed to prevent the virus crossing the layer due to the breathing.
Dave
People think wearing a mask will save them and are going everywhere, but they are more likely to touch something and pick it up......Just stay home" Get food and go back home"
Reckless
Even if the mask will not prevent infection if it slows the spread and flattens the curve then I think it is very useful. Look at the outrageous situation in NYC now! In my personal case I highly suggest using a humidifier at night during winter and early spring and avoiding crowds.
ian
You are about to ride a train in Tokyo. There were 2 cars you can get into, one car is packed with passengers with masks on, one car is packed with passengers without masks. You have no mask on yourself. in whichcar will you get in?
hooktrunk2
If masks are good enough for healthcare workers, they are good for the public as well. Of course hoarding is bad but health care workers usually get different masks that what is available in the stores. Sure washing loosens the fibers, but since the virus is mainly passed on through sneeze droplets and coughing, and since humans can't create an aerosolized virus you shouldn't worry about getting it from someone's breathing if you are wearing a mask.
Numan
Wearing masks, washing hands, and staying your butt at home unless it is necessary helps!
ian
Unfortunately there seems to be evidence now that the virus can spread through aerosols expelled by mere talking or breathing.
Anyway, the masks for healthcare workers are for different purposes. The healthcare workers use them mainly to protect themselves from infection while for us the general public, we should wear them to protect others from infection