Masks outside not needed when not chatting: gov't panel

Wearing masks when outdoors is not always necessary even if sufficient social distancing cannot be maintained, with the caveat that people are not conversing, a Japanese government panel of experts on COVID-19 measures said.
The panel, headed by Japan's top coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi, also expressed the view that elementary school students do not need to wear masks when outdoors during physical education classes or recess as long as distancing is maintained.
It marks the first time the health ministry's expert panel has clarified its stance on the necessity of wearing masks outdoors. Public debate is arising on how much longer people need to wear face-coverings to combat the coronavirus, as mask requirements have been easing overseas in line with progress in vaccinations against COVID-19.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said last week wearing masks outdoors to protect against the coronavirus is not necessary providing social distancing is practiced, with the approach of summer increasing the risk of heatstroke.
The panel at its meeting Thursday said people should still continue to wear masks on crowded public transport, and that they should bring a mask to wear when it gets crowded outside or during conversations.
The panel recommended in February preschool children two years and over wear masks amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. But Omi said concerns had been raised that the infants would suffer from heat-related conditions or become stunted in their development due to difficulties in reading facial expressions.
"It is time to consider returning to (not uniformly requiring the wearing of masks)," Omi said.© KYODO
Luis David Yanez
Wow, the Japanese government is saying things that the WHO said back in 2020, neat!
Maybe next year they will finally say that plexiglass barriers not only do absolutely nothing, but because they cut the normal airflow in closed spaces, it is actually worse to have them in place if the point is to avoid infections, something that was also widely known back in 2020.
finally rich
After so many incidents involving mask police (aka.: entitled old men verbally abusing other ppl in the streets and train stations) I wouldnt dare to get rid of them right now, unless the government launches a massive campaign encouraging this which is unlikely to happen.
Hello there
I hope they can also tell me when to wipe my ass
Elvis is here
Bet the woke generation will object, do the opposite and wear them anyway. I can hear them now "You ain't the boss of me. My body my choice. I do what I want. I'll wear two outside. In a open field. All by myself. No proof masks aren't needed. Blah blah."
Speed
I walk to the supermarket from my house on rural roads three or four times a week and don't wear a mask during my walk. But when someone walks past me, even if they're five to ten feet away, they look at me with suspicion and fear. There's no way in hell they'll catch anything from me even if I wanted them to.
People here really need to start using their common sense. Finally, now that the govt. is starting to tell them that they don't really need to wear masks outside, they'll probably sheeple up and ditch the masks outside.