Masks stay on in Japan as 3-year request to wear them ends

Japan on Monday dropped its request for people to wear masks after three years, but hardly anything changed in the country that has had an extremely high regard for their effectiveness at anti-virus protection.
Most commuters exiting Tokyo’s main train station in the morning were wearing masks as they headed to work. So were people on the streets. During a televised budget committee meeting at parliament, some lawmakers still wore masks, though Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wasn't wearing one when he arrived at his office Monday.
Baseball fans who gathered outside of the Tokyo Dome hours before Monday’s games Australia-Czech Republic and China-South Korea also had on masks. They'll also be able to cheer without their masks as that ban was lifted, too.
Dropping the mask-wearing request is one of the last steps Japan's government is taking in easing COVID-19 rules in public places as it tries to expand business and other activity.
“From today, mask wearing is left up to individual judgment. We are not forcing anyone to wear it or take it off," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters as he arrived at his office. “I think there will be more occasions when I will take my mask off."
Kishida, however, asked people to use masks around vulnerable people to protect them from risks of infection.
In a country where the pressure for conformity is extremely strong, many people were expected to keep wearing them for now. The mask request was dropped for outdoors last summer, yet many have kept wearing them.
Restaurants, stores and airlines removed signs asking customers to wear masks. But many of their employees are keeping their masks on to show consideration for customers and others who need protection.
A popular chain Ramen Jiro tweeted Monday that mask-wearing is up to customers but employees will continue wearing them for the time being. It also asked customers to cooperate in hygiene measures, such as not talking loudly.
Spectators at baseball and soccer games will be no longer be asked to wear masks and will be allowed to cheer without masks. Fukuoka Softbank Hawks announced that visitors and employees at their stadium can use their own judgment on masks beginning Monday.
Japan last fall stopped requiring COVID-19 tests for entrants who had at least three shots — part of the country's careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years.
indigo
wearing a mask is not mandatory since the beginning.
buchailldana
I worked in a kindergarten this morning.
Had to have a temperature check and wear a mask.
Quite annoying really but completely unsurprising.
Yubaru
Well, it is what it is. Thankfully people here wont go crazy about those who choose to continue to wear them.
It's now totally a personal choice, with the exception of where I work, where the "guidelines" are until the end of March. lol!
Bruce Pennyworth
A conditioned society, one of the major reasons there is a huge lack of entrepreneurship and why the economy has been declining for 30 years. Instead of being taught to think outside the box, many people are taught to think within the framework of how things have traditionally been done. That can work to an extent but it's a major reason why Japan still relies on western allies for so many things.
Hakman
First of all, a little Journalism 101: You can just refer to him as "Kishida" on the second reference. You don't have to call him "Prime Minister Fumio Kishida" twice.
Secondly ... Kishida is my kind of guy. Would love to buy him a beer.
Hopefully his choice to live like a normal human being, and not like a conformist faceless emotionless drone, will inspire many others in Japan to do the same.
Unmask thyself, Japan!
indigo
japan today is deleting and modifying comments illegally for propaganda purposes.
Chris VanCampen
It's too bad, harmful really, that the Japanese government has decided to ignore data from around the world that clearly shows that masks have been nearly totally ineffective at stopping the spread of the virus. They are useless. Why keep pretending?
Jay
I used to think New Zealand had the largest population of sheep per capita, but looking at these passive mask-wearing conformists with their lack of critical thinking skills, individuality, creativity, and leadership qualities, I'd have to say we have a new world leader.