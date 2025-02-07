 Japan Today
national

Mass leak of personal, other records hits Hello Kitty park operator

TOKYO

Sanrio Entertainment Co, which operates the Hello Kitty theme park Sanrio Puroland, said Friday that up to 2 million records including personal information may have been leaked following unauthorized access from an external source.

The company said it had experienced network issues on Jan. 21, noting that the leaked information included names and addresses of its customers and the My Number national identification numbers of its employees. Credit card information was not affected.

The cyberattack did not influence its parent firm, Sanrio Co. However, services for members on Sanrio Entertainment's official website remained unavailable as of Friday.

Sanrio Entertainment has since contacted police and is investigating the matter with the assistance of external specialized agencies to determine the extent of the data breach.

