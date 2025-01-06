 Japan Today
national

Mass sardine beaching hits northern Japan

HAKODATE

A town in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido experienced a massive sardine beaching in late December but has struggled to find a company to dispose of the fish due to the New Year holidays, town officials said Monday.

Residents are concerned about hygienic conditions as more than a week has passed since the town of Matsumae was alerted to the sardine beaching on Dec 28, which spanned approximately 900 meters of a beach along the Sea of Japan.

The cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

"They're starting to rot. The smell isn't bad yet because the temperatures are low, but I hope they dispose of them soon," a female resident said.

The fish may have been forced to the shore due to a sudden drop in water temperatures, according to the Hakodate Fisheries Research Institute at the Hokkaido Research Organization.

The town said it experienced a similar sardine beaching in December 2021, resulting in the disposal of about 24 tons of fish.

