Massive fountain opens on Tokyo Bay waterfront; set to become new landmark

A massive fountain featuring elaborate water shows opened on Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront on Saturday and is expected to become a new landmark in the capital.

The Tokyo Aqua Symphony, described by the metropolitan government as one of the world's largest fountains, can shoot water as high as 150 meters, spans 250 meters and features a cherry blossom motif.

Shows featuring water jets choreographed to music and lights are planned at the fountain, with the potential to attract 30 million people annually and generate an economic impact of 9.8 billion yen, according to the Tokyo government.

Construction at Odaiba Seaside Park began in July last year, costing about 2.6 billion yen. Annual operating costs are expected to total around 200 million yen.

At a ceremony on Saturday to mark the opening of the fountain, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, "We hope to create a new flow of people and will make efforts to become a city that can entertain people day and night."

Spectators clapped along to the water-and-light performance, with landmarks such as Tokyo Tower and the Rainbow Bridge in the background.

© KYODO