national

Massive wildfire in northeastern Japan contained after 12 days

MORIOKA, Iwate

A massive wildfire in northeastern Japan was declared contained Sunday after raging for 12 days, damaging at least 210 buildings in its wake, the local government said.

Evacuation orders still in place for 2,424 people across 979 households in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, are expected to be lifted by noon Monday, according to the city.

"Based on aerial reconnaissance, we have determined that there is no risk of the fire spreading further. Moving forward, we will focus on supporting the victims and staying alert to ensure the fire is fully extinguished," Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said.

The fire, which broke out on Feb 26, has burned approximately 2,900 hectares, or 9 percent of the city. As of noon Sunday, the damage included 102 homes, 76 of which were completely destroyed, and 108 non-residential buildings such as offices. The figure is likely to increase further as investigations proceed.

Evacuation orders were issued for 4,596 residents from 1,896 households at one point, but were gradually lifted as firefighting efforts and rainfall reduced the risk of the blaze spreading further.

Taking into consideration the possibility of the fire reigniting and access to essential services, the city began partially lifting evacuation orders from Friday.

Kyoji Sato, an 82-year-old fisherman who is staying at a community center in the city, expressed relief upon hearing the fire had been contained.

But with his house having been destroyed in the fire, he noted that "I can't relax until I find a new place to live."

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a government meeting Friday that the fire would be designated as a "disaster of extreme severity" and that central government subsidies for local recovery and reconstruction would be boosted.

