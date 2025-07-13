 Japan Today
national

Matchmaking agency in Japan offers safe space for LGBT community

KOBE

A matchmaking service focused on the western Japan LGBT community has proved a success since its launch some three years ago, providing peace of mind for people who do not want to use an app to find their life partner.

Best Lian Plus, based in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, is operated by Yoshimune Tanabe, 39, and Tomotaka Arai, 44, who themselves met through a matchmaking agency in neighboring Osaka Prefecture in 2020 and took a partnership oath the following year.

With opportunities to meet people of the same sexual orientation largely limited to dating apps, the two see matchmaking agencies as essential to providing a different, safer alternative.

They also believe LGBT people desire understanding not offered by apps and services operated by those outside the community.

In light of those worries, the couple decided to open their own agency focused first on gay men in June 2021. Around 150 people in their 20s through 60s have since signed up, and the service has since matched 20 couples.

A man in his 20s said he had hidden his sexual orientation and said there were "no safe spaces" for him, but now he felt "relief" after using the services offered by the agency.

Tanabe and Arai initially founded Best Lian for gay men only, but in 2022 launched Best Lian Plus for the entire LGBT community.

They sponsored a Pride parade last month in Kobe hoping to encourage those who are living in difficult circumstances by providing hope for the future.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

