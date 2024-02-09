Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maternity, baby emergency supplies lacking in many Japan municipalities

TOKYO

Emergency supplies for women, pregnant and nursing mothers, and babies were lacking in many Japanese municipalities, a government study found Sunday, reflecting the effects of an absence of women in official roles.

In a study conducted among all 1,741 municipalities in the country through the end of 2022, 14.3 percent stockpiled baby food, while 0.5 percent had maternity clothes, according to the Cabinet Office.

Some 61.1 percent were found not to have any women in disaster prevention and crisis management departments, according to the study.

Around 14,000 people have lived in evacuation centers for over a month since a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast. While they have been receiving relief supplies, it is not known if they have been able to obtain necessary items when needed.

The study showed that 82.5 percent stocked sanitary napkins, but only 11.9 percent had underwear for women. Some 6.4 percent stored personal alarm devices or whistles.

While 72.5 percent stockpiled baby formula, only 14.3 percent had baby food needed for weaning infants around six months old. The study also found 66.9 percent carried diapers, but only 26.1 percent had baby wipes.

As usual, low births is supposedly a huge and urgent priority, but when something is necessary to address it it gets forgotten. This kind of news makes it easier to understand why people feel anxious about having children since it is perfectly possible they will not get the necessary support to do it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

