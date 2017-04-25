Pure gold replica of Darth Vader mask goes on sale

One of sci-fi's most famous villains has been cast in pure gold.

by kazuhiro nogi

A solid gold Darth Vader mask is going on sale in Japan, with a 154 million yen ($1.4 million) price tag for a one-of-a-kind likeness of science fiction's most famous villain.

Jeweller Ginza Tanaka on Tuesday showcased the 15-kilogram sculpture, which has been commissioned to mark the 40th anniversary this year of the release of "Star Wars".

The mask will be available for purchase on May the fourth -- a date known among fans as "Star Wars Day" because of its similarity to one of the franchise's most famous lines: "May the Force be with you".

The jeweller also plans to release gold coins specially designed to celebrate the anniversary in the more affordable price range of 140,000 yen to 1.2 million yen.

Ginza Tanaka, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has in the past created other gold commemorative products including a Christmas tree, samurai helmets and footballer Lionel Messi's left foot.

