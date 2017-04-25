Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One of sci-fi's most famous villains has been cast in pure gold. Photo: AFP
national

Pure gold replica of Darth Vader mask goes on sale

by kazuhiro nogi
TOKYO

A solid gold Darth Vader mask is going on sale in Japan, with a 154 million yen ($1.4 million) price tag for a one-of-a-kind likeness of science fiction's most famous villain.

Jeweller Ginza Tanaka on Tuesday showcased the 15-kilogram sculpture, which has been commissioned to mark the 40th anniversary this year of the release of "Star Wars".

The mask will be available for purchase on May the fourth -- a date known among fans as "Star Wars Day" because of its similarity to one of the franchise's most famous lines: "May the Force be with you".

The jeweller also plans to release gold coins specially designed to celebrate the anniversary in the more affordable price range of 140,000 yen to 1.2 million yen.

Ginza Tanaka, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has in the past created other gold commemorative products including a Christmas tree, samurai helmets and footballer Lionel Messi's left foot.

© 2017 AFP

154 million yen for 15 kilograms is about double the cost of the gold (assuming it's pure) at today's bullion prices. Hope the lucky purchaser will be happy with their investment!

It's always interesting to see what they come up with, but who bought the solid gold Godzilla from the previous year? or the solid gold Mickey Mouse from the year before? Or the $5 million cast of Lionel Messi's foot? I'm guessing the answer is nobody and it's just the same gold getting melted down and recast year after year. Good PR though.

