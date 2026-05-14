Mayor fed up with off-season Mount Fuji hikers needing rescue

The climbing season for Mount Fuji runs from early July to early September, but unfortunately the Mount Fuji hiker rescue season ends up being longer. Every year, a number of hikers ignore the warnings and take to the trails when they’re still officially closed, then end up needing rescue teams or other emergency services to help them get home from Japan’s tallest mountain. The most recent incident occurred earlier this month when a Chinese tourist fell down on embankment next to the Fujinomiya Trail and suffered injuries to his hand and leg, eventually requiring an ambulance to come and pick him up.
Fujinomiya isn’t just the name of one of the Mount Fuji hiking trails. It’s also the name of one of the cities at the foot of the mountain, and Fujinomiya Mayor Hidetada Sudo isn’t at all happy about hikers who are too impatient to wait for the trail to open. During a press conference on May 11, Sudo called out hikers who break the rules and pointed out that they’re not the only ones whose lives they may be putting in danger with out-of-season hiking, and admonished them for their inability or unwillingness to look at their actions from a sufficiently wide perspective, saying: “[Out-of-season hikers] are not taking responsibly for their actions. The attitude of ‘If I need to be rescued, someone will come save me’ is ridiculous.”
It’s not just the sense of entitlement that Sudo criticized. The very fact that rescues need to be performed proves that Mount Fuji can be a dangerous place to be moving around, and those risks don’t get any easier to manage if you have to carry out someone who’s become injured or otherwise immobilized. The video below shows footage from a rescue operation that had to be carried out on Mount Fuji this past March, with rescue workers having to slide a sled with an out-of-season hiker down the mountain during a nighttime snowstorm.
▼ Sudo’s press conference remarks follow the rescue footage.
“If rescue workers themselves are injured during these operations, it is unbearably infuriating for their families and supervisors. These out-of-season hikers have got to be kidding me,” the exasperated Sudo said, and many online commenters share the sentiment, some with the intensity dial turned up a few extra notches.
“You tell ‘em, Mr Mayor!”
“They should make it a clear-cut rule that out-of-season hikers won’t be rescued for free.”
“We make it the rule that they have to take responsibility by covering the costs of their own rescues already…I think most people would be in favor of that policy.”
“No need to rescue them. Let their families pay the cost of picking up their bodies.”
“Out-of-season hikers should have to pay a fine.”
“They should make it an arrestable offense.”
Sudo’s remarks come exactly one year and two days after a press conference he gave in May of 2025 in which he voiced his anger at out-of-season hikers. While this year’s exact trail opening dates have yet to be announced, they’ll most likely be sometime in early July, and hopefully there won’t need to be any more rescue operations over the next two months.
Source: FNN Prime Online via Hachima Kiko, YouTube/FNNプライムオンライン
Read more stories from SoraNews24.
-- Angry Japanese mayor wants off-season Mt. Fuji hikers to pay costs of their rescue operations
-- Foreign tourist needs ambulance to pick him up at Mt. Fuji after hiking closed trail
-- Two Americans decide to hike Mt. Fuji before trails open, both need rescues on back-to-back days
- External Link
- https://soranews24.com/2026/05/13/theyve-got-be-kidding-me-mayor-in-japan-fed-up-with-off-season-mt-fuji-hikers-needing-rescue/
10 Comments
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Mr Kipling
Just put up a few signs in several languages saying. "Closed between these dates. There will be no rescue. Climb at you own risk!"
Enshu Oldboy
I hiked “off-season” 20 years ago during Golden Week. Snow still covered the mountain. We parked at 5th station, had crampons, ice axe, and lots of water. It was amazing!!! We prepared via jogging, proper gear, research and doing it as a pair.
Those challenging the mountain stupidly and needing rescue should be charged for the rescue and/or additionally fined. I hope the mayor(s) don’t try to further close off-season climbing because it can be done safely and is a totally different, worthwhile experience.
mikeylikesit
So stop rescuing them! Is it written into law that public workers are obligated to risk their own lives for people who insist on taking dangerous risks?
Set dates. Set a boundary. Make abundantly clear that no rescue services will cross that boundary past that date.
Want to hike off-season? Pay some extra insurance to hire a private rescue team to be on call for you. Stop wasting public resources for your own jollies!
BeerDeliveryGuy
The bleeding hearts and people who have no concept of consequence and prudent risk will still protest.
Jayel
This is obviously a problem that won't go away.
They should set up an off-season climb for veteran mountaineers. This would create some jobs for a rescue team who check the credentials and equipment of the climbers. Only those who pass through this check and pay the higher off-season fee for climbing will get rescued.
It looks more like an opportunity to me than a problem.
divinda
Your experience is exactly why this is a problem. People hear how other people like you do it (illegally) and have good luck with weather and don't have any physical issues, so they think its OK to do too.
All who go off-season feel the same way at the moment of embarking, but not all have the same result. And for any off-season rescue, resources and man-power need to be redirected that could have gone elsewhere, not to mention how it can be equally dangerous for any rescue staff (there have been several helicopters which crashed and killed the crew over the years attempting to rescue stranded hikers on mountains in Japan See here: https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20180811/p2a/00m/0na/013000c ).
So for off-season, they need to require a permit with strict conditions, charge a high rate for the permit, and require a couple specialist guides (at least 2) to go together who would be responsible.
And if someone goes without a permit, they should be heavily fined, and deported if a foreigner.
BeerDeliveryGuy
When I lived in Gotemba city, I often travelled the road from USMC Camp Fuji to the Fujinomiya trail head.
All year there were off-season, and off-trail climbers, but they were always well equipped hardcore mountaineers.
The recent spate of incidents are always “casual” climbers and foolhardy, overconfident tourists.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Just to be clear, there is no legal basis to prohibit people from climbing during the off season. The local governments can only strongly discourage and prosecute when an actual crime (such as trespassing on private or restricted property, illegal parking, etc) has been committed.
Meiyouwenti
No rescue. Climb at your own risk is the answer. If you think you’re well-versed and well-equipped to climb Mt Fuji off-season, do it. And don’t forget to take suicide pills with you so you can make your suffering a quick merciful one.
Lucifer
Easy Mayor, make them pay for the cost of rescue and treatment, and arrest them for a month.