Ken Hasebe, the mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, poses with a leaflet before his press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward again asks Halloween partygoers to stay away

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

The mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, a shopping and entertainment district, is asking Halloween domestic and foreign revelers not to visit, fearing that a large number of partygoers following the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a disaster similar to last year's fatal crowd surge in South Korea's capital.

“This year, we are making it clear to the world that Shibuya is not a venue for Halloween events,” Shibuya city Mayor Ken Hasebe said at a news conference Thursday. “Please, do not come to the Shibuya station area for Halloween."

Hasebe, who first made the request last month, said he understands that Halloween is a fun celebration around the world, but noted that a crowd crush like the one that killed about 160 people celebrating Halloween last year in Seoul's Itaewon district could happen in Shibuya.

“A fatal accident like Itaewon can happen here any time,” he said.

AP23278114745290.jpg
A video of 2022 Halloween night in Shibuya is shown during a news conference by Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama

Shibuya's famed intersection by its train station, nicknamed “scramble crossing” for the large number of pedestrians attempting to cross, has become a popular destination for residents and tourists on Halloween, drawing large crowds of young people in costumes every year.

The number decreased during the pandemic, but Shibuya's streets were packed again on Halloween last year, and city authorities fear this year's turnout could be worse, Hasebe said.

“We have a strong sense of crisis that we may not be able to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors,” he said.

Shibuya is significantly beefing up the number of security guards and officials to remind people about a city ordinance banning alcohol consumption near the station from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Oct 27 and Oct 31.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wow seriously, invoking the deadly Korea disaster because you don’t want a Halloween Party?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sounds like a reasonable request considering what has happened it recent times.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Please, do not come to the Shibuya station area for Halloween."

a crowd crush like the one that killed about 160 people celebrating Halloween last year in Seoul's Itaewon district could happen in Shibuya.

Note in that statement "could", Shibuya Halloween already happened for several years without that kind of incident. Local official just go against wish of local people.

banning alcohol consumption near the station from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Oct 27 and Oct 31.

Mark that date and time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

