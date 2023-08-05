Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of a damaged car and a fallen tree after the heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Khanun in Chatan
A view of a damaged car and a fallen tree after the heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Khanun in Chatan, Okinawa Prefecture, onAugust 2, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photo: Reuters/NATTIY_TIIIMO
national

Meandering Typhoon Khanun targets Japan again

TOKYO

Typhoon Khanun was set to approach Japan's southernmost Okinawa islands again before changing north to hit the western main islands next week, dumping heavy rain over wide areas as it meanders, the Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Saturday.

Khanun, which has killed three people and injured more than 70 in Okinawa prefecture, was about 100 km west of Kagoshima prefecture Tokuno Island at 8 p.m.

It has an atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its centre, blowing winds of 30 meters per second, with maximum gust of 45 meters per second (100 mph), according to the JMA.

Authorities remained on high alert for more heavy rain, high water and storm surges in the wake of the typhoon over the weekend, as Okinawa has already soaked up a massive amount of water, with damage to buildings.

Rainfall of 200 to 300 mm was expected over the next 18 hours in the Shikoku, Amami and southern Kyushu regions, while 50-100 millimeters was expected in Okinawa and 100-200 mm in the northern Kyushu and Kinki regions, the JMA said.

Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed a dozens of cars submerged and houses flooded in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

For the coming 24 hours, rainfall of 200-300 mm was forecast for the Kyushu, Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions, while the Amami region was expected to get 100-200 mm.

