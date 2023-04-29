Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mefeego Pack approved as 1st abortion pill in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry has approved for the first time the sale of an oral abortion pill, giving women in early pregnancy an alternative to the surgical procedure.

The pill, called Mefeego Pack developed by British pharmaceutical company Linepharma International Ltd, can terminate a pregnancy of up to 9 weeks of gestation, and is considered safer than the surgical abortions that have been used hereto.

Mefeego is a two-drug combination of mifepristone, which blocks a pregnancy hormone, and misoprostol, taken 36 to 48 hours later to stimulate uterine contractions.

Until now, only surgery was approved for early-term abortions, but the method of removing tissues with medical instruments was criticized as risking harming the uterus.

Because Mefeego's possible side effects include abdominal pain and bleeding, women who take the pill must stay in hospital until the abortion is confirmed by doctors.

To ensure the drug's thorough management, pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are also asked to give monthly reports to their local medical associations on the number of pills that have been sold and used.

The World Health Organization includes the medication on the list of essential drugs for abortion, and has promoted the abortion pill as a safe alternative. Oral abortion pills are used world-wide, with France having approved them more than 30 years ago.

Mefeego Pack is available in 80 countries, according to Linepharma International.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday approved it under the country's maternal health law, whose purpose is to protect the lives and health of pregnant people related to induced abortions and sterilizations.

The nation's first abortion pill has elicited considerable interest, over greater choice for women, its possible side effects and price.

Mefeego's manufacturing and marketing was approved by a health ministry panel last week after the ministry received around 12,000 public comments.

There were 126,174 abortions in Japan in fiscal 2021, according to the health ministry.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Way to go Japan! Let’s fight a declining population with abortion pills so we can kill the unborn and future generations. Unbelievable and honestly just pure evil!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Quick Fire Questions”

Savvy Tokyo

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Sankyo Soko Storehouses

GaijinPot Travel

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places to Visit Important in Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog