national

Mega earthquake could cause Y1,410 tril damage to Japan: report

TOKYO

A massive earthquake predicted to occur in Japan within the next 30 years could cause 1,410 trillion yen ($12.8 trillion) in damage to the economy, much more than a government estimate, a construction industry body said.

The estimate is based on an analysis of a magnitude 8 to 9 quake, followed by tsunami, along the Nankai Trough that extends southwest from the Pacific coast of central Japan.

The damage would include 1,240 trillion yen resulting from a prolonged slowdown in economic activity due to destroyed infrastructure, in addition to 170 trillion yen in initial damage to buildings, factories and personal properties, the Japan Society of Civil Engineers said in a report.

The long-term estimate, the first of its kind for a Nankai Trough earthquake, is based on assumption that it would take 20 years for the economy to recover after the disaster.

In the shorter term, the government has estimated a quake could cause 220 trillion yen in economic damage.

The association proposed taking preventive measures over the next 15 years, such as strengthening embankments and roads, to reduce the likely damage by 509 trillion yen.

It also said the government needs to develop infrastructure to ease the concentration of human, social and economic resources in the Tokyo metropolitan region and to enhance disaster mitigation functions.

The government should "draw up a long-term plan and consider countermeasure priorities," the report said.

