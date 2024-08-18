Megaquake advisory, Noto quake raise disaster awareness in Japan

A man makes his way along Asaichi-dori street, which burned down due to a fire following the Jan 1 earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Awareness and preparedness against natural disasters like a major earthquake have heightened among the public following a recent advisory from Japan's weather agency on a potential megaquake and a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit the central part of the country in January, according to surveys.

A survey by the University of Tokyo's Center for Integrated Disaster Information Research found that 74.8 percent of respondents in areas where municipalities were urged to prepare for a potential massive Nankai Trough earthquake believed a quake would strike their towns after hearing the advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first-ever advisory on the elevated likelihood of a megaquake around the Nankai Trough on Aug 8, following a magnitude 7.1 quake in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan. This prompted the government to issue a weeklong alert for increased preparedness, but it was withdrawn on Thursday.

The ratio of people who were aware of and recognized the advisory in the 28 prefectures designated for bolstering disaster management against a Nankai Trough megaquake stood at 83.0 percent.

The recognition rate of the advisory stood at 79.2 percent in the other 19 prefectures, including Tokyo. In the survey, Tokyo was counted among these 19 because only municipalities on remote islands are designated as areas for bolstering Nankai Trough disaster management.

The online survey, targeting people aged 20 to 69, was conducted between Aug. 9 and 11 and received responses from 9,400 individuals -- 200 from each of Japan's 47 prefectures.

Another survey conducted in late July by Tokyo-based marketing firm Intage Inc. showed that a majority of respondents have prepared for a potential natural disaster since the M7.6 earthquake that rattled the Noto Peninsula and its vicinity on New Year's Day.

Respondents who said either they or someone in their family took steps to prepare for a disaster accounted for 50.9 percent, up 3.8 percentage points from a year earlier. The survey targeting people aged between 15 and 79 received responses from 5,000 individuals.

With the average spending on disaster preparedness up 38.0 percent to 2,831 yen per person, the survey concluded the central Japan quake has spurred people to become increasingly conscious about readying themselves for a disaster.

"The number of people who are preparing for disasters and the budget (for disaster preparedness) has likely increased" following the issuance of the megaquake advisory, a company official said.

