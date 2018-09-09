Meguro holds annual grilled saury festival

A grilled saury festival drew around 20,000 people near JR Meguro Station in Tokyo on Sunday, organizers said.

The annual autumn festival, held for the 23rd time, is based on a Japanese traditional rakugo (comic storytelling) about how tasty the fish is when cooked crudely rather than professionally. Meguro is featured in the story.

According to organizers, 7,000 fresh saury caught off Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, and Hokkaido, were grilled and distributed for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the festival.

