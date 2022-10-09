Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Meguro holds annual grilled saury festival for 1st time since 2019

0 Comments
TOKYO

A popular grilled saury festival was held near JR Meguro Station in Tokyo on Sunday.

The annual autumn festival made its return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus. Due to anti-virus measures, the number of participants was limited to 1,000, organizers said. The festival usualyl draws about 5,000 people.

The festival, held for the 25th time, is based on a Japanese traditional rakugo (comic storytelling) about how tasty the fish is when cooked crudely rather than professionally. Meguro is featured in the story.

According to organizers, 5,000 fresh saury caught off Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, and Hokkaido, were grilled and distributed for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the festival.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo