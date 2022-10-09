Meguro holds annual grilled saury festival for 1st time since 2019

A popular grilled saury festival was held near JR Meguro Station in Tokyo on Sunday.

The annual autumn festival made its return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus. Due to anti-virus measures, the number of participants was limited to 1,000, organizers said. The festival usualyl draws about 5,000 people.

The festival, held for the 25th time, is based on a Japanese traditional rakugo (comic storytelling) about how tasty the fish is when cooked crudely rather than professionally. Meguro is featured in the story.

According to organizers, 5,000 fresh saury caught off Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, and Hokkaido, were grilled and distributed for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the festival.

© Japan Today