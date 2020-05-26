Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A pair of premium Japanese melons have sold for just a slice of the five million yen reached at auction last year Photo: AFP
national

Price of premium melons plunges

2 Comments
TOKYO

A pair of premium Japanese melons sold Monday for just a slice of the five million yen reached at auction last year, as the coronavirus bites hard.

The melons from Yubari on the northern island of Hokkaido sold for a snip at 120,000 yen at the season's first auction -- 40 times less than last year's record price tag.

An official at the wholesale market blamed the coronavirus for keeping away rich corporate clients who compete to outbid each other for the most expensive fruit.

The virus meant the auction was smaller than usual and mostly made up of lower net worth individuals.

The successful bidder wanted to show gratitude and support for local farmers, according to local news agency Kyodo.

The wholesale market has been closed since April 20 as part of actions to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but held a one-off auction to drum up support for local products.

Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island and a popular tourist destination, has seen a relatively high number of virus infection cases along with Tokyo, Osaka and other urban areas.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Plummet another 99% and I will buy 3.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Insane auction prices.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo