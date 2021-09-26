Memorial ceremony marks 7 years since deadly volcanic eruption

A memorial ceremony was held in Otaki, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday, for the victims of the Mt Ontake eruption seven years ago.

A moment of silence was observed at 11:52 a.m., the exact time of the eruption of the 3,067-meter volcano that killed 58 people and left another five missing on Sept 27, 2014.

Because of the coronavirus, the ceremony was scaled back and only eight bereaved people from four families and a few local officials attended.

At the time of the eruption, the alert level for the volcano, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, was set at 1, the lowest on a scale of five.

