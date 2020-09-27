Memorial ceremony marks six years since deadly volcanic eruption

A memorial ceremony was held in Otaki, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday, for the victims of the Mt Ontake eruption six years ago.

A moment of silence was observed at 11:52 a.m., the exact time of the eruption that killed 58 people and left another five missing on Sept 27, 2014.

Because of the coronavirus, the ceremony was scaled back and only bereaved family members and a few local officials were able to attend.

Entry restrictions on the path to Otaki Peak were lifted for the first time since the eruption in July, although some family members of the victims had already climbed to the summit of the 3,067-meter mountain in September 2018.

At the time of the eruption, the alert level for the volcano was set at 1, the lowest on a scale of five.

