Photo combo shows the scene of the train derailment on April 25, 2005 (right), and the same scene Wednesday (left), with a monument under construction, in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

Memorial service held for 107 victims of 2005 fatal train derailment in Hyogo

2 Comments
AMAGASAKI, Hyogo

Relatives of 107 victims of a train derailment in 2005 and JR West officials attended a memorial service on Wednesday at the site of the crash in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.

A moment of silence was observed at 9:18 a.m., the exact moment the crash occurred 13 years ago. JR officials laid flowers at the site of the derailment on a section of the JR Fukuchiyama Line between Tsukaguchi and Amagasaki stations. Bereaved families also placed flowers at the site.

On April 25, 2005, a speeding train on the JR Fukuchiyama Line jumped the tracks on a tight bend during the morning rush hour and plowed into a residential tower. The driver and 106 passengers died in the accident, which also left 562 people injured in Japan's worst rail disaster for four decades. It was determined later that the 23-year-old driver had been going over the speed limit on a curve because he was running late. The driver had been disciplined twice before the accident for running behind schedule.

In the aftermath of the crash, four JR West executives were charged with professional negligence -- Shojiro Nanya, 72, Masao Yamazaki, 68, Masataka Ide, 78, and Takeshi Kakiuchi, 69. All four were found not guilty by the Kobe District Court.

Family members of the crash victims said JR West should have been held accountable for failing to take proper safety precautions such as installing an Automatic Train Stop (ATS) device that can stop a train from traveling too fast. The company's corporate culture of punishing employees for their mistakes was also harshly criticized.

But the court ruled that the four executives did not have proper opportunities to recognize the danger and that they were also not legally obliged to install such a device when the accident occurred.

Last June, an appeal filed by lawyers who served as prosecutors in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The nine-story building, badly damaged in the crash, has been undergoing partial demolition work since January 2016 while preserving the accident damage. The project also includes the construction of a monument.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Casualties increased as a result of reducing the weights of vehicles - cars and trains. Old vehicles were heavy but they were safer.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Schopenhauer: "Casualties increased as a result of reducing the weights of vehicles - cars and trains. Old vehicles were heavy but they were safer."

The accident happened, period, because of the Japanese mentality that you absolutely must follow a schedule regardless of the cost, and the worst part is no JR staff paid for it (except the young driver with his life), none were punished, and they continue to push speed limits to maintain schedules and punish those who do not, or don't stop right at the white line, etc. A heavier car wouldn't have stopped that, and while it might not have been quite so crushed, it could have done a lot more damage when it crashed into the building, killing even more.

Policies like those of JR and others that put the cost of convenience and schedules over those of safety have to change; doesn't matter if it's accidents like this, Sports Days, bus trips, or what have you. And changes like that only start when you change at the top, and then hold those responsible responsible.

I remember this day very well. I often used to ride this route, and had ridden it the day before. That day I did not, but I got a call from my girlfriend at the time who was panicked and thought I might possibly have been on the train. She told me about it, I checked it out, and sure enough the tragedy was as she said. RIP to those lost.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

