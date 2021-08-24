Memorial service held for Japanese who died in Siberian labor camps

A memorial service was held in Tokyo on Monday to honor Japanese who died in labor camps in Siberia after they were captured by Soviet forces at the end of World War II. On Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's orders, about 575,000 Japanese soldiers and civilians were interned in labor camps.

The ceremony was held at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Chiyoda Ward, where the cremated remains of more than 352,000 unidentified war dead are interred.

The Japanese government estimates that around 55,000 Japanese died in the labor camps due to malnutrition and severe cold. Since 1990, successive Japanese governments have been trying to repatriate the remains, but more than 32,000 remain unaccounted for.

