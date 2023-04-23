Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Memorial service held in Hokkaido town 1 year after boat tragedy

0 Comments
SAPPORO

A memorial service for the victims of a tourist boat that sank off the coast of the northern main island of Hokkaido was held Sunday to mark one year since the tragedy that left 20 people dead and six missing.

At the ceremony held in the Utoro district of Shari town, where the Kazu I left port that fateful day last April, Mayor Takashi Baba vowed to never forget, saying "such an accident must never happen again."

The 19-ton Kazu I with 26 people aboard went missing on April 23 after departing for a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Natural Heritage site, despite bad weather being forecast.

According to the town, 133 people, including 79 family members of the victims and Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki, attended the ceremony, with some laying flowers.

"As (the government) continues to conduct inspections and audits, we take it very seriously that such an accident occurred," Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said in his memorial address.

Seiichi Katsurada, president of the ship's operator Shiretoko Yuransen, was not invited to the ceremony as organizers did not want to turn it into an occasion for apologies, Baba said, adding that he had told Katsurada to apologize to each of the victim's families separately.

Flowers sent by Katsurada, however, were displayed at the ceremony's venue.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo