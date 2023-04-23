Memorial service held in Hokkaido town 1 year after boat tragedy

A memorial service for the victims of a tourist boat that sank off the coast of the northern main island of Hokkaido was held Sunday to mark one year since the tragedy that left 20 people dead and six missing.

At the ceremony held in the Utoro district of Shari town, where the Kazu I left port that fateful day last April, Mayor Takashi Baba vowed to never forget, saying "such an accident must never happen again."

The 19-ton Kazu I with 26 people aboard went missing on April 23 after departing for a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Natural Heritage site, despite bad weather being forecast.

According to the town, 133 people, including 79 family members of the victims and Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki, attended the ceremony, with some laying flowers.

"As (the government) continues to conduct inspections and audits, we take it very seriously that such an accident occurred," Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said in his memorial address.

Seiichi Katsurada, president of the ship's operator Shiretoko Yuransen, was not invited to the ceremony as organizers did not want to turn it into an occasion for apologies, Baba said, adding that he had told Katsurada to apologize to each of the victim's families separately.

Flowers sent by Katsurada, however, were displayed at the ceremony's venue.

© KYODO