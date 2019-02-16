Memories of Fukushima crisis rapidly fading, warn civic groups

The memories of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster have been rapidly fading in Japan, making it difficult to grasp what is actually happening in the area, civic groups warn.
Almost eight years after the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan that triggered the crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the government and other public institutions should play greater roles in protecting the lives of people in the affected areas, particularly those of children, they said.
"Eight years after the incident, Fukushima is paid less attention to and this makes us less willing to say we're living while being concerned about radiation," said Noriko Tanaka of nonprofit organization Mothers' Radiation Lab Fukushima.
The government has lifted evacuation orders in many towns and villages surrounding the plant ahead of 2020 when Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympics, complicating the efforts to correctly understand the situation of Fukushima, said Japan Platform, a consortium of humanitarian nongovernmental organizations that organized the event.
Kaori Suzuki, another member of Mothers' Radiation Lab, said she feels "divisions" in the affected families and communities over job and income security as well as their awareness of risks from radiation.
Suzuki warned that such gaps could possibly lead to differences among parents in seriousness about protecting their children, urging public institutions to pay close attention and make sure that "all children are protected equally."
The Fukushima Daiichi plant spewed a massive amount of radioactive materials following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that flooded the facility on March 11, 2011. As of January, over 32,000 people remained evacuated in other prefectures.© KYODO
Belrick
That tends to happen when you have a government and media that covers up the reality of it all!
Derek Grebe
Whoever could have imagined such a thing, when Abe's State Secrecy Law effectively equates reporting on the situation in Fukushima with treason?
ifd66
May be better to read "LESSONS of Fukushima Crisis Rapidly Fading".
sf2k
Important to have a free press
Bugle Boy of Company B
So, all according to plan, right?
Bugle Boy of Company B
Somewhere, government officials are going, “Mwahahahahahaha!”
gogogo
Just how the government wanted it, all forgotten and swept under the rug.
Derek Grebe
State Secrecy Law : Don't report on this, or ask questions about this, because it's a secret. Don't ask why it's a secret. Asking why is a crime.
Japanese Journalism: Fair enough.
If it's not in the news, people don't talk about it. Not hard to figure out.
BertieWooster
Wish the radiation was rapidly fading too!
GW
Will NEVER happen in Japan sadly!
AlexBecu
No one in Japan forgot about it. It was one of the worst disasters since WWII.
Magnitude 9 earthquake, follow by a massive tsunami and than the reactor exploding. Worst combination of disaster to hit any country ever in history of mankind. Everyone here remembers it well.
That's like saying Americans forgot about 9/11 and that was small disaster compare to x3 what happened to Japan in 2011.
Jandworld
Memories of disasters fade rapidly in conservative environments.
Without a counterweight of some sort of Green politics how to know what is actually happening.
macv
How Japan came to rank worse than Tanzania on press freedom
kurisupisu
Recent reporting on fish caught around Fukushima show an increase in radioactive contamination.....not a decrease!
Open Minded
@sf2k
Unfortunately many people prefer to read/hear what they believe than actual facts to avoid the uncomfortable zone.
Jimi
This was all part of the plan by the Abe administration to bury the inconvenient truth, especially with the Olympics coming up ... and worst of all, investigative journalism is an alien concept to the Japanese, so no one wants or gets the truth.... The usual sweep it under the carpet technique that Japan is accomplished at.
albaleo
We seem to get plenty of news related to the cleanup of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant and also to the areas affected by radiation. What we seem to hear less of is the general recovery from the effects of the tsunami elsewhere. Far more were affected by the tsunami directly than by the power plant issues. 16,000 killed. 120,000 buildings completely destroyed and 280,000 seriously damaged. 340,000 people displaced. Over 70,000 still displaced as of a year ago.
GyGene
It is very sad. I personally don’t think Abe, etc. are trying to hide things. Human nature is to forget bad things that happen. Of course there is PTSD, of which I know a bit about. But this nuclear mess is different! I saw a man being interviewed after Fukushima and he said same as me: all this percohertz, serviets, whatever, I don’t even know what it is! They might as well be speaking Navajo for all I and the man know! Can’t see, smell, feel, it, but that deadly mess is just there. And spreading. Fish, plants, mammals on USA west coast, no telling how bad it is on Touhoku coast and out at sea. I loathe EVERYTHING nuclear.
kazetsukai
The disaster may be remembered in other ways.
However as with WWII, Pear Harbor, Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as with Auschwitz, it will be remembered in different ways. The most important thing is to "look" and "work" toward the future so that such disasters may not be repeated. Toward that end, it would be nice if all the "good" and the "accomplishments" are also reported and brought to mind, so that we can "remember" the horrors with "dignity", "forbearance" and "positive outlook", if not "hope".
macv
and while they're at it don't forget to warn the tax offices - the past 2 years I was charged a few thou JPY on top of my national tax bill ostensibly 'To aid victims of the Fukushima disasters.' I told the tax man my wife is from Ishinomaki Miyagi Pref, her family home and all possession were destroyed, mother killed, father MIA for months then died shorty after being found. We've not received one word of condolence or one yen in reparations from anywhere, so why doesn't the tax office cut out the middle men and just pay me there and then the amount they want me to pay for victims cause they've got one standing right in front of them. My plea fell on deaf ears - I had to pay anyway.