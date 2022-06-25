Mercury climbs to 40.1 C in Japan; national record for June

Temperatures climbed in Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday, with the city of Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture, registering 40.1 C, a national record high for June, the weather agency said.

Maebashi, also in Gunma Prefecture, located about 100 kilometers north of Tokyo, saw the mercury rise to 39.5 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Authorities warned the public to take measures against heat-related illness as the mercury in central Tokyo reached 35.4 C in the morning, going above the country's "extreme heat" threshold of 35 C for the first time this year.

© KYODO