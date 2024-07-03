 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: metamorworks/iStock
national

Michelin Guide unveils Japan hotel ratings for 1st time

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Michelin Guide unveiled Thursday its ratings for hotels in Japan for the first time, with six facilities receiving the maximum three "keys," a designation similar to stars for restaurants.

Among the six that received the highest rating for promising an "extraordinary stay" are Gora Kadan in the famous hot spring area of Hakone near Tokyo and Palace Hotel Tokyo, according to Nihon Michelin Tire Co.

The announcement comes after the Michelin Guide released its new ratings for hotels first in France in April this year and then the United States, Spain and Italy. Japan became the fifth country to have its hotels rated.

Hotels are judged in five evaluation categories including architecture and interior design, quality of service and providing an experience worth the price, Michelin said.

Other than the six facilities with the top rating, Michelin selected 17 facilities for two keys for offering "an exceptional stay" and 85 for one key for providing "a very special stay."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel