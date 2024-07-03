Michelin Guide unveils Japan hotel ratings for 1st time

The Michelin Guide unveiled Thursday its ratings for hotels in Japan for the first time, with six facilities receiving the maximum three "keys," a designation similar to stars for restaurants.

Among the six that received the highest rating for promising an "extraordinary stay" are Gora Kadan in the famous hot spring area of Hakone near Tokyo and Palace Hotel Tokyo, according to Nihon Michelin Tire Co.

The announcement comes after the Michelin Guide released its new ratings for hotels first in France in April this year and then the United States, Spain and Italy. Japan became the fifth country to have its hotels rated.

Hotels are judged in five evaluation categories including architecture and interior design, quality of service and providing an experience worth the price, Michelin said.

Other than the six facilities with the top rating, Michelin selected 17 facilities for two keys for offering "an exceptional stay" and 85 for one key for providing "a very special stay."

