Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The high-speed Shinkansen train has an enviable safety record Photo: AFP/File
national

Bullet train runs with door open at 280 kph

0 Comments
By Behrouz Mehri
TOKYO

A bullet train hurtling along at 280 kilometers per hour ran for 40 seconds with one of its doors completely open on Wednesday, its operator said.

The accident, due to human error, was a rare mishap for the shinkansen which has a world-famous safety and punctuality record.

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No. 46 train screeched to an emergency stop in a tunnel shortly after leaving Sendai station in Miyagi Prefecture, when the conductor saw a warning light that the door of the ninth carriage was open, East Japan Railway said.

"The conductor checked the carriage and found that the door was completely open," a company spokesman told AFP.

"Some 340 passengers were on board but no one was injured," he said, adding that the train resumed its journey after a check-up.

"The incident occurred after a janitor mistakenly left the carriage door unlocked so that they could manually open and close," he added.

"We sincerely apologize for the incident," he said, adding that the company will take steps to prevent it happening again.

Japan is a pioneer in high-speed rail networks, hailed for their punctuality and safety measures, including the emergency stop system, which can automatically slow trains down before a major earthquake strikes.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

No big deal. I'm sure somebody walking by would've closed it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo