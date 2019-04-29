Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Minibus-car collision leaves 85-year-old man dead, 14 high school students, teacher injured

0 Comments
ISHIKAWA

A minibus and a car collided on an expressway in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday afternoon, killing the 85-year-old man driving the car and injuring 15 people aboard the minibus, including 14 high school students.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on the Noto Satoyama Kaido expressway in Hakui City. At the time, the minibus was headed to Kanazawa when it collided head-on with the car in the opposite lane, Fuji TV reported. 

Fourteen students from the Ishikawa Prefectural Terai High School girl’s softball team and their male coach were aboard the minibus when the accident occurred. They were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries. However, Shigeru Shibasaki, who was driving the car, sustained severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident but believe Shibasaki may have veered into the path of the bus.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #28

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Food & Drink

Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Brings Brand ‘Goop’ To Tokyo, But Will You Love It?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog