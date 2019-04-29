Minibus-car collision leaves 85-year-old man dead, 14 high school students, teacher injured

A minibus and a car collided on an expressway in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday afternoon, killing the 85-year-old man driving the car and injuring 15 people aboard the minibus, including 14 high school students.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on the Noto Satoyama Kaido expressway in Hakui City. At the time, the minibus was headed to Kanazawa when it collided head-on with the car in the opposite lane, Fuji TV reported.

Fourteen students from the Ishikawa Prefectural Terai High School girl’s softball team and their male coach were aboard the minibus when the accident occurred. They were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries. However, Shigeru Shibasaki, who was driving the car, sustained severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident but believe Shibasaki may have veered into the path of the bus.

