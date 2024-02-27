Minivan carrying 8 children overturns in Aomori

A minivan transporting eight children overturned in the city of Aomori in northeastern Japan on Tuesday, leaving two children with broken bones, police and rescuers said.

Six of the children were taken to hospital after the vehicle, driven by a staff member of a child welfare institution, overturned after sliding three meters down the bank of a snow-covered road in Aomori, they said.

The staff member, who was driving the children to school, explained to the head of the welfare institution that the vehicle slid on the snowy road surface and could not be brought to a halt.

