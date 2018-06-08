Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Misdiagnoses cause 2 patients to die of cancer in Chiba hospital

TOKYO

A hospital admitted Friday it made erroneous diagnoses with computerized tomography images, causing two patients to die of cancer.

Doctors at Chiba University Hospital failed to correctly analyze CT images in nine cases for a certain period. In four of the cases, including the two cancer patients, the errors affected medical treatments, health ministry and university officials said.

The two fatal cases involved a woman in her 60s who died of kidney cancer in December and a man in his 70s who died from lung cancer in June last year.

The hospital overlooked some symptoms shown on the images, the university said, citing causes such as doctors failing to sufficiently check image interpretation reports by radiologists.

"We apologize to patients and their families," Shuichi Yamamoto, head of the hospital, said at a press conference.

The hospital is one of the medical institutions allowed by the health minister to offer advanced treatment. It has 850 beds and some 780 doctors and dentists, according to its website.

"We will monitor the hospital's measures to prevent any recurrences" before judging whether to inspect it, an official of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said.

