Missing 2-year-old boy found safe in Yamaguchi Pref

A two year-old boy who had been missing since Sunday morning on Oshima island, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was found safe on Wednesday morning.

Police said Yoshiki Fujimoto was found at around 6:50 a.m. in mountain bushes not too far from his great-grandparents’ home, Fuji TV reported. He was taken to hospital, hungry and tired, but is otherwise in good health, police said.

About 150 police and firefighters had been searching for the boy since he went missing. He was visiting his great-grandparents' home with his extended family for the weekend. On Sunday at around 10:30 a.m., he went with his 3-year-old brother and his 66-year-old grandfather to play at some sand dunes 400 meters away.

However, when they were about 100 meters away from their house, Yoshiki started complaining about the heat and wanted to go back home. His grandfather sent him back alone and saw him go as far as 80 meters before losing sight of him. The grandfather then continued on to the sand dunes with Yoshiki’s brother.

When Yoshiki failed to return home, his parents looked for him and then contacted police at around 11:30 a.m.

Police did not give any information Wednesday about where Yoshiki had been since Sunday.

