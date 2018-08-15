Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Missing 2-year-old boy found safe in Yamaguchi Pref

8 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

A two year-old boy who had been missing since Sunday morning on Oshima island, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was found safe on Wednesday morning.

Police said Yoshiki Fujimoto was found at around 6:50 a.m. in mountain bushes not too far from his great-grandparents’ home, Fuji TV reported. He was taken to hospital, hungry and tired, but is otherwise in good health, police said.

About 150 police and firefighters had been searching for the boy since he went missing. He was visiting his great-grandparents' home with his extended family for the weekend. On Sunday at around 10:30 a.m., he went with his 3-year-old brother and his 66-year-old grandfather to play at some sand dunes 400 meters away.

However, when they were about 100 meters away from their house, Yoshiki started complaining about the heat and wanted to go back home. His grandfather sent him back alone and saw him go as far as 80 meters before losing sight of him. The grandfather then continued on to the sand dunes with Yoshiki’s brother.

When Yoshiki failed to return home, his parents looked for him and then contacted police at around 11:30 a.m.

Police did not give any information Wednesday about where Yoshiki had been since Sunday.

Oh thank god. What a great end to this story.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good news for sure!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Awesome news!!

Being obon and all, a really happy ending to what could have been a tragedy.

Grandpa should have known better.... sending a 2 yo to go home by himself.....

1 ( +2 / -1 )

These stories don't usually end well. I am happy he was found and hopefully a new babysitter is found for this boy in the future.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Thank goodness!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

great, I would totally break contact with grandfather though

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wonderful that the little fellow was found alive! Wonder if we’ll ever learn where and what he was doing all these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow, that is good news. Family can finally relax.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

