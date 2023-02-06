Missing captain found dead after freighter accident off western Japan

The missing captain of a sunken freight ship was found dead Monday following a collision with another freighter last week off Ehime Prefecture in western Japan, coast guard officials said.

The coast guard is continuing its search for another crew member from the 716-ton Seiryu and investigating the accident, which occurred Thursday evening, on suspicion of endangerment of traffic caused by professional negligence.

Captain Sosuke Kitai, 63, was found in the wheelhouse of his ship, which is currently on the seafloor at a depth of around 57 meters, according to the Imabari coast guard office.

An unmanned lifeboat was also found in the sea some 7 kilometers southwest of the collision site off Imabari in the prefecture and the coast guard is checking if the boat, which has no markings, is connected to the Seiryu.

The three other crew members on the ship were rescued following the accident with the 499-ton Koei Maru, whose four crew members were unhurt.

© KYODO