Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Missing part of oldest 'Tale of Genji' manuscript discovered

0 Comments
KYOTO

A missing part of the oldest copy of classic Japanese novel "The Tale of Genji," written by Murasaki Shikibu, has been found among the heirlooms of the family of a former feudal lord, a cultural foundation said Tuesday.

Experts have confirmed the authenticity of the fifth chapter, titled "Wakamurasaki," found in a five-chapter work called "Aobyoshibon" (blue cover book) compiled by poet Fujiwara Teika (1162-1241) in the Kamakura period, according to Reizeike Shiguretei Bunko, the foundation for preservation of cultural heritage.

The novel comprising 54 chapters, written in the early 11th century during Japan's Heian period (794-1185), depicts the romantic life of Hikaru Genji, a son of a Japanese emperor.

The discovered chapter contains an important part of the novel in which the 18-year-old hero encounters his future wife. The original manuscript of the work has not been found and its contents were preserved in copies.

The discovered manuscript belongs to a descendant of the former feudal lord of the Mikawa-Yoshida Domain in Aichi Prefecture.

Old manuscripts of all of the four other chapters in "Aobyoshibon" had been found by the 1930s and they are designated as important cultural properties by the Japanese government.

The newly found manuscript mostly matches the commonly known version, but there are some grammatical differences, the foundation said.

Teika is known to have attempted to reconstruct the original version of "The Tale of Genji" by comparing various copies of the book available at the time.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Great.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Starting Small: Tips For Creating A Sustainable Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Autumn-Flavored Japanese Donuts That You’ll Fall In Love With

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo