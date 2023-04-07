Missing SDF helicopter had normal radio communications before vanishing

A UH-60JA helicopter is seen during a live firing exercise at Higashi Fuji range in Gotemba, in 2016.

A Japanese military helicopter that went missing off Okinawa had normal radio communications with air traffic control, including its last contact just 2 minutes before vanishing from radar, people close to the matter said Saturday.

The radio communications between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's UH-60JA multipurpose helicopter with 10 members aboard and two air traffic control centers in the area did not indicate any abnormalities, they said.

GSDF officials said Saturday the helicopter's automatic distress signal transmitter likely failed when it presumably crashed Thursday afternoon.

Neither of the air traffic control centers received a distress signal from the helicopter's emergency locator transmitter that was designed to automatically activate on impact, the officials said.

The helicopter took off from a base on Miyako Island at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday for a land survey and flew about 10 minutes before disappearing from radar.

Search efforts are continuing, with several objects including part of a rotor blade and a door found so far.

The helicopter underwent a special inspection in late March after 50 flying hours and was taken for a one-hour flight to check its safety but no abnormalities were found at the time, according to the GSDF.

The deadliest accident involving GSDF aircraft was a helicopter crash in Ehime Prefecture in 1968 that left eight people dead.

